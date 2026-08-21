Murder mystery in Bugis: Can you solve the case in this new Sherlock Holmes adventure game?

As someone who loves mysteries and escape rooms, A Study In Red: The Official Sherlock Experience is exactly what the good detective ordered. Set across Bugis Street, Bugis Junction, and Bugis+, this new 90-minute real-world murder mystery adventure that launched Friday (Aug 21) caters to both casuals or experienced escape room players.

Created by Singapore-based real-world gaming studio Hidden, the brains behind the real world Monopoly adventure games, this Conan Doyle Estate-licensed adventure that's based on the original A Study In Scarlet novel sees players become investigators for 221b Consultants, while using their phones to chat with London-based Sherlock and Watson to help local police inspector Lester Ang (a homage to the novel's Inspector Lestrade) solve the case.

Teams of up to five start at the 221b office located at the second level of Bugis Street, where you will get a staff pass, a case file, and access to the secure chat group with Sherlock and Watson.