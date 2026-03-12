SIFA 2026 kicks off in May with playful lineup – aerial acts, free night events, immersive shows and more

The Singapore International Festival of Arts (SIFA) will be back in May, with this year's edition revolving around the theme Let's Play!

There will be a range of activities and events – including large-scale performances, free programmes, film screenings, light works and interactive installations – across different venues such as The Arts House at the Old Parliament, Empress Lawn, Victoria Theatre and Victoria Concert Hall.

SIFA 2026 will run from May 15 to 30. Early bird tickets with 20 per cent discounts will be available from Thursday (Mar 12) 4pm via the festival's official website. Some programmes under the festival will also be eligible for purchase with the SG Culture Pass.

This year's edition marks the start of playwright Chong Tze Chien's three-year stint as the new festival director.

"The evolution of SIFA and its impact on local performing arts and culture echoes over generations,” said Chong. “We invite artists and audiences to reflect on the foundations that shape contemporary practice and where we stand today."

Here’s what to expect across SIFA 2026’s five main pillars:

1. FESTIVAL STAGE

Festival Stage brings together theatre productions from Singapore and abroad, featuring large-scale performances, nostalgic renditions of past stage productions, and interactive plays.

Some highlights include:

SALESMAN