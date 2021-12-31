Best home tours, charging phones and that PSLE math problem: Top Living stories of 2021

When CNA launched its revamped website in August, we also introduced a brand new Living section on CNA Lifestyle. From house tours and home hacks to tech related news and more, readers could now easily find content on “how to live well”.

Here’s a look at some of the popular stories that resonated with people, whether from our popular Making Room home tour series, our helpful Get Started mini-series and even a fun piece on the PSLE math problem that captured everyone’s imagination this year.

TRANSFORMING A 4-ROOM HDB FLAT INTO AN EDGY ‘POST-APOCALYPTIC’ HOME