'It almost feels like home': How these gamers found their tribe in Singapore’s arcades

If you were one of those who spent their childhood in arcades, you might remember the excitement of sliding into the driver’s seat of Daytona, where, for a brief moment, you experienced the thrill of driving long before you were old enough for the real thing. Or you might also remember the joy of watching tickets spill from machines, and the rush to redeem a long-awaited prize – most likely a toy or a plushie.

As gaming technology has advanced, gamers now have way more options, including including consoles and mobile games at home. But the arcade – with its frantic environment of flashing lights and loud, rhythmic beats – continues to remain relevant to many today. It might be a place of nostalgia for the slightly older generation, but young people today continue to keep arcade culture alive.