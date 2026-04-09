Singapore Art Book Fair 2026 drops ‘Walking Exhibitor’ open call after backlash

The Singapore Art Book Fair (SGABF) has closed the open call for its proposed “Walking Exhibitor” option for emerging art bookmakers after the initiative drew criticism online.

In a statement posted on Instagram on Thursday (Apr 9), organisers said they would halt the open call and “take some time to workshop through the mechanics of the fair” following feedback from the public.

“We hear your concerns,” the organisers wrote, adding that the portable display case used in the proposal had been selected because the team “appreciated its technology”, but that they now understand it “was inappropriate”.

They added that the concept was not intended to “come at the expense of new and emerging artists”.