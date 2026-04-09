Singapore Art Book Fair 2026 drops ‘Walking Exhibitor’ open call after backlash
The Walking Exhibitor format was first announced on Apr 6 as part of preparations for the 2026 edition of the fair, where selected participants would display and sell their publications using a portable display case rather than a conventional booth table.
The Singapore Art Book Fair (SGABF) has closed the open call for its proposed “Walking Exhibitor” option for emerging art bookmakers after the initiative drew criticism online.
In a statement posted on Instagram on Thursday (Apr 9), organisers said they would halt the open call and “take some time to workshop through the mechanics of the fair” following feedback from the public.
“We hear your concerns,” the organisers wrote, adding that the portable display case used in the proposal had been selected because the team “appreciated its technology”, but that they now understand it “was inappropriate”.
They added that the concept was not intended to “come at the expense of new and emerging artists”.
The Walking Exhibitor format was first announced on Apr 6 as part of preparations for the 2026 edition of the fair, which will take place from Aug 28 to 30 at T:>Works.
Under the proposal, selected participants would display and sell their publications using a portable display case rather than a conventional booth table. The option cost S$150 (US$117).
Organisers had described the initiative as an attempt to “soften spatial hierarchies and extend book-based interactions beyond the tabletop”, adding that it aimed to make the fair “less of a marketplace and more a field of encounter”.
However, the announcement quickly sparked debate online, with many questioning the cost and structure of the scheme.
“Expecting newbies to do that for two days for seven hours minimum, not including the time to prep, print and find manpower [or] transport, and then saying it's to make things more equal doesn't feel right,” one commenter wrote, calling the option “the most physically taxing” one and instead suggesting smaller or shared tables for first-timers.
Others raised accessibility concerns. One commenter noted that there are “artists who have issues walking [or] standing for prolonged periods of time due to injuries or other medical conditions”.
Supporters of the fair, however, urged others to consider the realities of organising independent events.
One commenter wrote: “The fair has been running for 11 editions over a span of 13 years by a small team that pour their heart and their personal finances into keeping it running for you and all of us.” The commenter added: “Respect their ideas. Trust that they have the best interests in mind.”
In their Apr 9 statement, organisers also said that SGABF 2026 will be significantly smaller than previous years. Held at a more compact venue, the upcoming fair will be “one-third the size” of last year’s edition in terms of both exhibitors and visitors, as the team experiments with new formats "at a more manageable scale".
Founded in 2013, SGABF is an annual event celebrating contemporary art books and zines.