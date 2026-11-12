Singapore Art Week 2027 will take place in January with over 100 events and spotlight on Southeast Asian artists

Singapore Art Week (SAW) will return for its 15th edition from Jan 21 to 31, 2027, with more than 100 events spanning major exhibitions, art fairs, interactive installations and public art across the island.

Organised by the National Arts Council (NAC) and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board, this edition will place a greater spotlight on Southeast Asian artists and their works, coinciding with Singapore's ASEAN Chairmanship and the regional bloc's 60th anniversary.

Beyond established names, the programme will also highlight emerging artists from across the region, including those working outside major cities and conventional art institutions.

Visitors also won't have to confine themselves to museums and galleries as some experiences will take place in a former air raid shelter, on public buses, at MRT stations and even in a hotel.