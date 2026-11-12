Singapore Art Week 2027 will take place in January with over 100 events and spotlight on Southeast Asian artists
Running from Jan 21 to 31, 2027, the 15th edition of Singapore Art Week will feature various artworks, from a giant melting sun and immersive exhibitions to art displays in a former air raid shelter, MRT stations and hotel suites.
Singapore Art Week (SAW) will return for its 15th edition from Jan 21 to 31, 2027, with more than 100 events spanning major exhibitions, art fairs, interactive installations and public art across the island.
Organised by the National Arts Council (NAC) and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board, this edition will place a greater spotlight on Southeast Asian artists and their works, coinciding with Singapore's ASEAN Chairmanship and the regional bloc's 60th anniversary.
Beyond established names, the programme will also highlight emerging artists from across the region, including those working outside major cities and conventional art institutions.
Visitors also won't have to confine themselves to museums and galleries as some experiences will take place in a former air raid shelter, on public buses, at MRT stations and even in a hotel.
Here's what visitors can expect from Singapore Art Week 2027.
SPOTLIGHT ON SOUTHEAST ASIAN ART
A highlight is Entry Point: Everywhere, Already, an exhibition featuring more than 100 works by 22 emerging artists from all ASEAN member states.
Curated by John Z W Tung and Soh Chihiro, the exhibition highlights artists whose practices developed outside major capital cities and established art institutions, offering visitors a broader view of contemporary art in Southeast Asia.
It will run from Jan 22 to 31 at Artspace@Helutrans in Tanjong Pagar Distripark.
Thai contemporary artist Pinaree Sanpitak will also present How We Hold What's Possible – Movement II, featuring works drawn from more than four decades of her practice.
Running from Jan 21 to 31 at Mohamed Sultan Road, the exhibition will transform the former rice warehouse into an environment combining art with plants, scents, food and performances.
Another regional showcase is ASEAN-Unite, which will turn the facades of UOB Plaza 1 and 2 into large-scale projections featuring artworks by artists from across ASEAN, alongside Singapore's Cultural Medallion recipients and UOB Painting of the Year artists.
The projections will run from Jan 20 to 31, with viewing recommended from the riverfront near the Asian Civilisations Museum.
IMMERSIVE INSTALLATIONS AND ART PROGRAMMES
For those looking for something beyond conventional paintings and sculptures, several exhibitions will explore how technology changes the way audiences experience art.
Singaporean artist Ho Tzu Nyen's P for Power is an immersive installation featuring five AI-generated Singaporean children trying to understand the meaning of power. Through their stories, the work explores ideas ranging from history and philosophy to science and popular culture. It will be shown at 72-13 Mohamed Sultan Road from Jan 21 to 31.
Another standout is Singaporean artist Dawn Ng's The Last Sunset, a one-night-only performance at Golden Mile Tower on Jan 22. The 30-minute work centres on a giant sun made from frozen pigments that gradually melts and collapses, accompanied by an original score by Welsh composer Alex Mills and a live choir.
The performance will also feature narration by an international cast, including actress Tilda Swinton, as it explores endings and the passage of time.
Meanwhile, Singapore Art Museum will present POST-POST from Jan 22 to 24, an immersive audiovisual experience examining social media and post-truth culture through experimental sound, reactive lighting and fragmented visuals.
ART BEYOND MUSEUMS AND GALLERIES
Art will also make its way into familiar public spaces, giving visitors opportunities to encounter works during their daily routines.
At the Padang, Rollie Pollie Art Park will feature three 2.7m-tall patterned inflatable figures, alongside installations, workshops and retail activities.
The nearby BYOR: Where Play Takes Shape will turn everyday sporting and urban structures into interactive sculptures, encouraging visitors to rethink how public spaces can be used for play. Both features will run from Jan 21 to 31.
For commuters, Expanded Horizons will bring artworks inspired by the idea of horizons to 10 MRT stations from Jan 11 to Feb 14.
Presented with art and disability group Art:Dis, a travelling art bus, Alighting in...1, 2, 3, will also return during Art Week, featuring works by artists with and without disabilities, at stops across the heartland neighbourhoods and the city centre.
Those who prefer exploring on foot can look forward to public art trails around the Civic District and Kampong Glam, as well as guided art runs organised under Art in the City.
The event will also feature the 5th edition of SAW in 10 Days – trails co-created by visually impaired collaborators and youth ambassadors that take participants through oft-overlooked spaces in Singapore.
Visitors can also step inside the working spaces of up to 40 Singaporean artists through Inside Insight Studio, which will offer free studio visits and ticketed curator-led tours from Jan 23 to 31.
MAJOR ART FAIRS AND MUSEUM EXHIBITIONS
Meanwhile, two major art fairs will be held at Marina Bay Sands from Jan 22 to 24.
ART SG will bring together international and regional galleries, while S.E.A. Focus, curated by John Tung under the theme Better Worlds, will highlight Southeast Asian artists exploring contemporary life in a technology-driven world.
At National Gallery Singapore, Pop after Pop: Art around Us will feature more than 200 works by over 100 artists, including Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Ming Wong and Ronald Ventura.
The exhibition, which opens on Dec 11, 2026, will continue through Art Week until Apr 4, 2027.
The Gallery and surrounding Civic District will also host Light to Night Singapore 2027 from Jan 15 to 31, featuring interactive installations, performances and a facade projection by Singaporean art collective PHUNK.
Elsewhere, Singapore Art Museum will present A Pause by Cultural Medallion recipient Amanda Heng, following its presentation at the 61st Venice Biennale. The exhibition explores ageing, care and the body through photography, video and everyday gestures.
ArtScience Museum will also host the Southeast Asian premiere of a major retrospective of British artist and designer Es Devlin, opening on Jan 23.
MORE SPACES TO EXPLORE ART
Several programmes will take visitors into spaces not usually associated with art exhibitions.
Singaporean artist Yanyun Chen's Mother Earth/Mother Bunker, running from Jan 15 to 24, will take place across a gallery in Tiong Bahru and the historic Tiong Bahru Air Raid Shelter, exploring themes of memory and protection.
At Mondrian Singapore Duxton, Spare Rooms will transform hotel suites into temporary spaces for performances, screenings, conversations and artistic encounters over 24 hours from Jan 22 to 23.
Meanwhile, Gillman Barracks will host Gather at Gillman, featuring exhibitions and installations, including works displayed in shipping containers and a community crochet project.
At the Singapore Oceanarium, Bet with Nature: ArtHouse Oceanarium 2027 will bring modern and contemporary artworks into selected spaces alongside marine life from Jan 19 to 25.
Some ticketed programmes, including ART SG, S.E.A. Focus and the Singapore Art Week Forum, will be eligible for SG Culture Pass credits.
Further programme details, ticket prices and registration information will be announced closer to the event. More updates will be found on the official Singapore Art Week website.