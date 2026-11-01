AI can make art in seconds – how are artists in Singapore fighting to keep their craft alive?

Restaurant menus, commercials, event posters, billboards, microdramas, book covers. These are just some of the visual works that normally take artists hours, days or even months to create. Now, they can be generated in seconds with a few prompts using a generative artificial intelligence (AI) tool.

The creative community has responded with a mix of curiosity, frustration and even disgust, alongside concerns about copyright, consent and the value of human creativity.

CNA Lifestyle spoke with illustrators, animators, graphic designers, painters and arts educators to understand how generative AI is changing their work.

Associate Professor Bernhard Schmitt from Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) School of Art, Design and Media pointed out that AI itself is hardly new. Machine learning and other forms of automation have been used in animation for decades.

What has become particularly disruptive is generative AI, which is trained on vast amounts of existing data to produce images, videos and other content in response to text prompts.

Pann Lim, a veteran graphic designer and founder of creative agency Kinetic Singapore, observed that artists' responses range from outright rejection to enthusiastic adoption. In between are those who may have reservations about generative AI but use it for brainstorming or because their livelihoods depend on it.

As generative AI becomes more embedded in creative work, how are artists protecting their work, safeguarding their livelihoods and preserving what makes their art human?

WHY SOME ARTISTS SEE GENERATIVE AI AS THEFT

One of the biggest concerns artists have about generative AI is how it draws upon existing creative work, often without the original artists' knowledge or consent.