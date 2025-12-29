Singapore dance prodigy, 18, puts prestigious UK ballet plans on pause for National Service
Despite scholarships, international competitions and a contract offer from the Birmingham Royal Ballet, Leo Cheng says NS is a responsibility he wants to fulfil.
At just 18, Leo Cheng has been dancing for nearly his entire life. He began ballet at the age of three, following in the footsteps of his parents – former dancers with the Singapore Dance Theatre and founders of Bukit Timah-based Cheng Ballet Academy.
In the latest episode of 8world’s Real Talk No Filter, Cheng and his parents open up about his ballet journey and what lies ahead for the young dancer.
Despite his age, the 1.81m-tall teen has already achieved remarkable milestones. At just 11, he received a full scholarship to a ballet school in the UK, and in 2021, went on to earn another full scholarship to study at the Zurich Dance Academy.
Cheng’s father – who is also his dance teacher – initially struggled with the idea of sending his young son overseas alone to pursue ballet. Eventually, he came to believe that the experience would be essential for Cheng’s growth.
"I felt that if he really wanted to study ballet, he wasn't mature enough yet as a young dancer. Staying under me all the time wouldn't help him grow. So I sent him overseas and let other teachers train him," he said.
Cheng went on to excel, becoming one of just 86 dancers selected from 445 to compete at this year’s Prix de Lausanne, a prestigious international classical ballet competition showcasing promising talents aged 15 to 18.
However, he now appears set to take a brief pause from his dance career. Cheng was offered a two-year contract with the Birmingham Royal Ballet – one of the United Kingdom’s five major ballet companies – but found out on the same day that he would have to enlist for National Service (NS).
He was advised by directors in the field to complete NS first, as he is still young and a later break in his career would be far more disruptive.
"I was in Switzerland when we first talked about NS, and honestly I was a bit upset. Because all my classmates were joining companies and some were already dancing soloist and leading roles, and I had to return to serve NS. But later I tried to think positive, and I felt better about it. I think I can handle it," said Cheng.
His father expressed concerns about the impact of the break, explaining: "His technique and muscle memory could weaken. As a dancer, he has to train every single day to maintain his strength and keep his technique sharp."
In September, Cheng won the only Grand Prix awarded in the Asia-Pacific region at the Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) Manila, earning an invitation to the YAGP Global Finals in the United States in May next year. However, he will already have enlisted on January 5.
Still, Cheng remains optimistic. He has set his sights on joining a larger ballet company in Europe in the future and plans to gain experience there – but only after completing NS.
"I can't just finish NS and expect to be a top dancer right away. Of course it'll be harder – I'll have to keep training throughout the two years of NS," said Cheng.
Although his parents are Taiwanese, Cheng sees National Service as an important chapter in his life that he wants to fulfil.
"I grew up in Singapore so I have a sense of childhood and belonging in Singapore. All my ballet training and everything comes from Singapore, and that's the reason I'm able to shine in other countries and win so many competitions overseas. That's why I appreciate Singapore so much – it's a part of me, and that's why I'm willing to serve my country through my national service," he said.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/