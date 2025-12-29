Singapore dance prodigy, 18, puts prestigious UK ballet plans on pause for National Service

At just 18, Leo Cheng has been dancing for nearly his entire life. He began ballet at the age of three, following in the footsteps of his parents – former dancers with the Singapore Dance Theatre and founders of Bukit Timah-based Cheng Ballet Academy.

In the latest episode of 8world’s Real Talk No Filter, Cheng and his parents open up about his ballet journey and what lies ahead for the young dancer.

Despite his age, the 1.81m-tall teen has already achieved remarkable milestones. At just 11, he received a full scholarship to a ballet school in the UK, and in 2021, went on to earn another full scholarship to study at the Zurich Dance Academy.

Cheng’s father – who is also his dance teacher – initially struggled with the idea of sending his young son overseas alone to pursue ballet. Eventually, he came to believe that the experience would be essential for Cheng’s growth.

"I felt that if he really wanted to study ballet, he wasn't mature enough yet as a young dancer. Staying under me all the time wouldn't help him grow. So I sent him overseas and let other teachers train him," he said.