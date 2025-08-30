Inside the Singapore Book of Records: What its weird and wonderful entries say about our love for competition

Of all the stereotypes about Singaporeans, I’ve never quite subscribed to the notion that we are a boring bunch. But there are few more replete with creativity than the titleholders in the Singapore Book of Records (SBOR).

The non-profit organisation established in 2005 primarily compiles and adjudicates national records, as well as advises and promotes world records. It also functions as a platform to showcase “human excellence”, its website says.

That and, in my view, the classic Singaporean streak of competitiveness. Or “kiasu”-ism (being afraid to lose), depending on how you look at it.

As of August 2025, there are 291 pages of records listed on the website. This, according to SBOR president Ong Eng Huat, is a fraction of the total number of records, which comes to “over 6,000”.

Many of these records, along with aspiring record achievers across Singapore, would put those of us who exercise our free will in mundane ways to shame.