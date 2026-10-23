Singapore Book Street to feature over 1,200 SingLit titles, poetry performances, stamp rally and more

SingLit lovers, here's another reason to make room on your bookshelves.

The inaugural Singapore Book Street will take place from Nov 2 to 8, at VivoCity, bringing together more than 1,200 Singapore literature, or SingLit, titles from over 40 local publishers.

Jointly organised by the National Arts Council and the Singapore Book Publishers Association (SBPA), the event is billed as Singapore's largest book fair dedicated to SingLit, with books available in all four official languages – English, Malay, Chinese and Tamil.

Local publishers include Epigram Books, Afterimage Press, Difference Engine, Ethos Books, Helang Books and City Book Room.

The selection will span fiction, non-fiction, poetry, fantasy, graphic novels, heritage and educational titles, as well as children’s literature ranging from picture books to chapter books.

About 80 per cent of the titles at the fair will be eligible for purchase using SG Culture Pass credits. According to SBPA, sales of SingLit books have risen by more than 300 per cent since they became eligible for purchase using SG Culture Pass credits in March 2026.