Singapore Book Street to feature over 1,200 SingLit titles, poetry performances, stamp rally and more
The inaugural fair runs from Nov 2 to 8 at VivoCity, with books in English, Malay, Chinese and Tamil, alongside poetry performances, storytelling sessions, author appearances and other literary activities.
SingLit lovers, here's another reason to make room on your bookshelves.
The inaugural Singapore Book Street will take place from Nov 2 to 8, at VivoCity, bringing together more than 1,200 Singapore literature, or SingLit, titles from over 40 local publishers.
Jointly organised by the National Arts Council and the Singapore Book Publishers Association (SBPA), the event is billed as Singapore's largest book fair dedicated to SingLit, with books available in all four official languages – English, Malay, Chinese and Tamil.
Local publishers include Epigram Books, Afterimage Press, Difference Engine, Ethos Books, Helang Books and City Book Room.
The selection will span fiction, non-fiction, poetry, fantasy, graphic novels, heritage and educational titles, as well as children’s literature ranging from picture books to chapter books.
About 80 per cent of the titles at the fair will be eligible for purchase using SG Culture Pass credits. According to SBPA, sales of SingLit books have risen by more than 300 per cent since they became eligible for purchase using SG Culture Pass credits in March 2026.
Beyond browsing the shelves, visitors can take part in more than 30 literary and interactive programmes throughout the week.
These include book launches, spoken word and bilingual poetry performances, live typewriter poetry, storytelling sessions for children and live sketches by local illustrators.
There will also be opportunities to meet local authors and illustrators, with some book-signing sessions expected.
Those who spend at least S$50 can redeem personalised poems or sketches created on the spot by participating poets and illustrators, while those who spend S$100 or more can receive a Singapore Book Street merchandise bundle featuring a tote bag, notebook and stickers.
Visitors can also take part in a stamp rally featuring two designs by the Singapore Children’s Book Festival's Illustrator of the Year 2026 winners Linda Yew and Cheng Puay Koon, collecting the stamps as they explore different sections of the fair.
The event also marks a return of book fairs to the HarbourFront area. In the 1970s and 1980s, the former World Trade Centre, now HarbourFront Centre, hosted the Singapore Festival of Books and Book Fair.
Singapore Book Street will take place at VivoCity's Level 1 Central Court from Nov 2 to 8. It will open from 4pm to 10pm on Nov 2, and from 10am to 10pm daily from Nov 3 to 8.