This Singapore designer turns discarded eggshells from a carrot cake hawker into homeware

Egg trays made out of eggshells? For Singapore designer Eden Loh, it’s one way of giving something usually destined for the bin a second life.

Loh collects discarded eggshells from a carrot cake hawker stall and turns them into homeware – such as planters, decorative plates and, yes, egg trays – that range from S$26 to S$48 a piece.

He's behind Odd M, a design studio that works with discarded materials to create home and lifestyle products. An owner and user of some of these products himself, Loh said that eggshells caught his attention for their natural pattern and texture when incorporated into a finished product.