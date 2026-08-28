This Singapore designer turns discarded eggshells from a carrot cake hawker into homeware
Designer Eden Loh collects discarded eggshells from carrot cake hawker stall Carrot Cubes, turning them into a composite material for homeware such as planters, plates and egg trays.
Egg trays made out of eggshells? For Singapore designer Eden Loh, it’s one way of giving something usually destined for the bin a second life.
Loh collects discarded eggshells from a carrot cake hawker stall and turns them into homeware – such as planters, decorative plates and, yes, egg trays – that range from S$26 to S$48 a piece.
He's behind Odd M, a design studio that works with discarded materials to create home and lifestyle products. An owner and user of some of these products himself, Loh said that eggshells caught his attention for their natural pattern and texture when incorporated into a finished product.
The process begins on the day Loh collects the eggshells. He washes them several times before drying them by baking or, when the weather permits, in the sun. He then grinds the shells into powder, sifts them and stores them for future production.
“The process is relatively simple but tedious,” Loh told CNA Lifestyle.
"The eggshell processing takes around two days from collection to cleaning, drying and grinding, while it takes another two days from moulding to post-processing," Loh said. "It's around 4 days to make one product, but I can batch make around six to eight items at a time."
He added that it takes approximately 35 to 40 eggs for a planter and five to 10 eggs for a small trinket tray.
The idea came from seeing how other designers and studios were turning waste such as coffee grounds and old car tyres into new products.
“I then looked to a waste resource that was closer to home, which happens to be eggs,” he said. “With that, I wanted there to be an alternative method of reusing this waste, instead of composting or burning.”
Loh initially used eggshells from his own household, but eventually needed more than he and his family and friends could supply. He then approached hawker stalls, which he expected would have a larger and more consistent supply.
The stall currently supplying him is Carrot Cubes, a hawker stall run by father-and-daughter duo Ng Kwee Boon and Claire Huang. Located in Rong Yuan Coffeeshop at Upper Serangoon Crescent, the stall has been serving homemade savoury stir-fried carrot cake for almost nine years.
"In 2023, I got to know Eden's partner when she sent me a message on Instagram just to ask if they could collect eggshells from me. Since then, Eden has come over to collect the eggshells whenever they need (them)," Huang said. "I am happy to give it away if the eggshells can benefit them in any way."
Huang, who was gifted an egg tray that she uses to place her accessories from Loh, also shared how "amazed" she felt when she saw how hawkers' eggs could be turned into homemade goods.
"Normally, those people who collect from me are usually using it as plant fertiliser," she laughed.
Trained in illustration, Loh said the project has also been a learning process, as he had no prior experience in material or industrial design. He hopes to expand the project by reaching out to other stalls and even central kitchens to collect their eggshells and reuse them.
“It’s been quite a humbling learning journey during the research and development phase,” he said.
The project is part of Prototype Island, a showcase jointly presented by DesignSingapore Council and ArtScience Museum. Running until Sep 20 at ArtScience Museum, the free-admission showcase brings together 15 works by Singapore-based designers exploring how design can challenge issues and respond to contemporary concerns.
Prototype Island was also recognised at Milan Design Week 2026, receiving the inaugural Essere Progetto (Be The Project) Special Mention at the Fuorisalone Award, which reflects the idea that people can be active agents of change and that design is an evolving process.
The other works in the showcase address areas including dementia therapy, diabetes management, fracture recovery and cultural heritage.