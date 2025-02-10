Singapore Dog Festival returns on Feb 15 and 16 in Sentosa
The two-day event, which was last held in 2018, will be at Palawan Green.
Do you have a furry companion or just love dogs? If so, don't forget to check out the Singapore Dog Festival (SDF), which will be held on Feb 15 and 16 at Palawan Green in Sentosa.
The two-day event for dog owners and lovers is organised by Furflr, the same folks behind other big pet-themed events such as the Asia Cat Expo and Singapore Cat Festival. The last SDF was held back in 2018.
The festival will be open from 11am to 9pm on both days, and will be an opportunity for the public to check out local pet businesses, artisans and organisations. There will be 40 dog-centric brands at the event, ranging from treats to grooming essentials.
Visitors can also look forward to exciting contests, games and prizes. Among the festival highlights for pet owners and their doggos are a best dressed contest; a Bark N Play zone where they can take part in interactive games; and a photo booth as well as other photo-spots around the festival grounds, complete with some colourful inflatables.
The festival is also holding an adoption drive in partnership with Purely Adoptions for those considering a new addition to their family.
For more information, visit the Singapore Dog Festival website. Updates are also available on the festival's Facebook and Instagram pages.