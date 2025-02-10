Singapore Dog Festival returns on Feb 15 and 16 in Sentosa

Do you have a furry companion or just love dogs? If so, don't forget to check out the Singapore Dog Festival (SDF), which will be held on Feb 15 and 16 at Palawan Green in Sentosa.

The two-day event for dog owners and lovers is organised by Furflr, the same folks behind other big pet-themed events such as the Asia Cat Expo and Singapore Cat Festival. The last SDF was held back in 2018.