Singapore Garden Festival returns for 10th edition with a 'roller coaster', mirror maze and floral competitions
This year's Singapore Garden Festival will be held at Gardens by the Bay from Jul 4 to 12.
Looking to recharge while being surrounded by eye-catching flowers? Head down to Gardens by the Bay from Jul 4 to 12 for this year's Singapore Garden Festival (SGF), which is back for its 10th edition.
Themed "Carnival of Blooms", SGF 2026 will feature floral competitions as well as fun installations and experiences.
The Show Gardens: All-Stars Edition competition, for instance, will have eight returning “Best of Show” winners, comprising award-winning local and international designers, competing for the prestigious Pinnacle Award. Visitors can head to The Meadow to see the competing gardens, each showcasing striking plants and innovative designs.
Once they are there, they can also marvel at the eight-metre-high Floral Roller Coaster – a roller coaster-themed installation that sports tropical plants and blooms along its curves and tracks.
There's also the Floral Mirror Maze that features eight unique floral chandeliers suspended from an open canopy, as well as mirrors lining both sides of the maze.
For an even more immersive experience, check out the Known by Flowers Light Installation by renowned Chinese landscape designer Hu Shiyang, which integrates larger-than-life floral blooms, dynamic lighting and technology.
If you're looking to add a touch of mystery to your pictures, head over to Floral Vortex for arches of orchids, framed by soft, lush greenery.
Other attractions at SGF 2026 include a variety of themed gardens and landscapes, as well as a marketplace offering gardening tools, trinkets, collectibles and more.
Tickets can be purchased on-site at Gardens by the Bay’s ticketing counters or online via this website, with prices for adults starting from S$12.