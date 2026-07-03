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Singapore Garden Festival returns for 10th edition with a 'roller coaster', mirror maze and floral competitions
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Singapore Garden Festival returns for 10th edition with a 'roller coaster', mirror maze and floral competitions

This year's Singapore Garden Festival will be held at Gardens by the Bay from Jul 4 to 12.

Singapore Garden Festival returns for 10th edition with a 'roller coaster', mirror maze and floral competitions

From left: Floral Roller Coaster and an installation at Singapore Garden Festival 2026. (Photos: CNA/Joyee Koo)

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Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
03 Jul 2026 08:49AM
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Looking to recharge while being surrounded by eye-catching flowers? Head down to Gardens by the Bay from Jul 4 to 12 for this year's Singapore Garden Festival (SGF), which is back for its 10th edition.

Themed "Carnival of Blooms", SGF 2026 will feature floral competitions as well as fun installations and experiences.

The Show Gardens: All-Stars Edition competition, for instance, will have eight returning “Best of Show” winners, comprising award-winning local and international designers, competing for the prestigious Pinnacle Award. Visitors can head to The Meadow to see the competing gardens, each showcasing striking plants and innovative designs.

Once they are there, they can also marvel at the eight-metre-high Floral Roller Coaster – a roller coaster-themed installation that sports tropical plants and blooms along its curves and tracks.

The Floral Roller Coaster at night. (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)
You can pose for pictures at the Floral Roller Coaster. (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)

There's also the Floral Mirror Maze that features eight unique floral chandeliers suspended from an open canopy, as well as mirrors lining both sides of the maze.

The Floral Mirror Maze. (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)

For an even more immersive experience, check out the Known by Flowers Light Installation by renowned Chinese landscape designer Hu Shiyang, which integrates larger-than-life floral blooms, dynamic lighting and technology.

One of the spots of the Known by Flowers Light Installation. (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)
One of the spots of the Known by Flowers Light Installation. (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)

If you're looking to add a touch of mystery to your pictures, head over to Floral Vortex for arches of orchids, framed by soft, lush greenery.

The Floral Vortex in daytime. (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)
The Floral Vortex at night. (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)

Other attractions at SGF 2026 include a variety of themed gardens and landscapes, as well as a marketplace offering gardening tools, trinkets, collectibles and more.

Sunkissed: A Celebration of Sunflowers – one of the themed gardens at SGF 2026. (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)

Tickets can be purchased on-site at Gardens by the Bay’s ticketing counters or online via this website, with prices for adults starting from S$12.

SGF 2026 will run from Jul 4 to 12. (Photo: CNA/Joyee Koo)
Source: CNA/hq

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Gardens by the Bay events and attractions
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