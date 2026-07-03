Singapore Garden Festival returns for 10th edition with a 'roller coaster', mirror maze and floral competitions

Looking to recharge while being surrounded by eye-catching flowers? Head down to Gardens by the Bay from Jul 4 to 12 for this year's Singapore Garden Festival (SGF), which is back for its 10th edition.

Themed "Carnival of Blooms", SGF 2026 will feature floral competitions as well as fun installations and experiences.

The Show Gardens: All-Stars Edition competition, for instance, will have eight returning “Best of Show” winners, comprising award-winning local and international designers, competing for the prestigious Pinnacle Award. Visitors can head to The Meadow to see the competing gardens, each showcasing striking plants and innovative designs.

Once they are there, they can also marvel at the eight-metre-high Floral Roller Coaster – a roller coaster-themed installation that sports tropical plants and blooms along its curves and tracks.