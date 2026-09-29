National Museum of Singapore’s revamped Singapore History Gallery reopens on Oct 10

History buffs will soon have a revamped space to explore more than 700 years of Singapore's past.

The National Museum of Singapore's flagship Singapore History Gallery will reopen on Oct 10 following its first full revamp since the gallery opened in 2006.

The gallery, which was previously refreshed in 2015, will trace Singapore's history from its place within the Malay World in the 14th century through British colonisation, the Japanese Occupation and independence to the present day.

New research, artefacts, personal accounts and interactive elements have been incorporated into the gallery, with greater attention paid to how Singapore's multicultural identity developed and how historical events connect with contemporary life.