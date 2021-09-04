A cool couple’s trapezoidal HDB flat named after a Green Day song

To make your house truly your own, sometimes it’s as simple as giving it a nickname. Which is what homeowners Kamal and Eriana did.

Their 1,033 sq ft five-room resale HDB is called Haushinka, which is the title of their favourite Green Day song.

But it’s not as playfully random as you think – the punk group’s song is about a “girl with a peculiar name”, which they thought was fitting since their Choa Chu Kang also had a really peculiar layout.