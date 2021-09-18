A 3-room BTO flat where Art Deco meets a touch of nostalgia

If you’re moving to a new place after living in your previous one for 50 years, what do you do? For homeowner Hui, it was bringing that same familiar feel of her parents’ home into the 710 sq ft three-room BTO flat she had bought.

She had inherited a few pieces of furniture from her parents, such as a rattan settee and a kitchen sideboard, as well as amassed a large collection of artworks and vintage memorabilia over the years – all of which moved with her.

But of course, it wasn’t simply a matter of transporting and arranging stuff in the new home – Hui was also into Art Deco, that design movement from the early 20th century that featured “streamlined” shapes and geometric ornamentations.