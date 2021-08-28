A 4-room BTO flat inspired by a couple’s Mediterranean holiday memories

Rounded ceiling arches help to subtly demarcate different zones within the apartment, such as between the living and the dining areas, and between the living area and the corridor that leads to the bedrooms.

The living area is anchored by a feature wall that’s clad in wallpaper with a deep terracotta hue (which the couple installed themselves) – which the brown leather sofa seems to blend right into.

“One of the things we really looked out for while furniture shopping was for our purchases to be meaningful ones, something that really spoke to us,” said Corinne.

Cushions in muted shades of yellow, blue, and grey-and-white stripes, as well as a selection of hanging and potted plants, add pops of colour.

A large, freestanding glass-fronted cabinet in grey stores the couple’s book collection, and displays a selection of artwork and ceramics.