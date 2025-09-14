This Singaporean Lego collector has over 6,000 Minifigures packed into his four-room HDB flat

Everything is awesome when you own 6,334 Lego Minifigures, have built a global community of over 62,000 Lego fans, and – most awesome of all – have a wife who enables your Lego obsession.

Meet Robin Chua, 44, better known as Minifigbin on Instagram, who runs one of the biggest Lego-themed Instagram accounts in Asia. Chua, who works in the education industry, cheekily pointed his finger at his wife, Cynthia Soh, for kickstarting his Lego obsession.

“She’s my enabler,” he declared. “I started collecting Lego Minifigs in 2012 because she didn’t know what to get me as a Christmas present. So, I pointed at the Star Wars Advent Calendar at the Lego store.”