What to expect from the Singapore Motorshow 2023: Latest vehicles, chance to win a car, celebs, stunts and more

Whether you’re looking to buy a car or just like looking at cars, you will be glad to know that the Singapore Motorshow is returning in 2023 after a three-year hiatus.

Singapore’s largest annual motoring event will take place at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre from Jan 12 to Jan 15. The four-day event will be held across two floors.

Visitors can feast their eyes on the latest offerings from 24 automotive brands showcasing a line-up of brand-new models that include the latest electric and electrified vehicles that boast innovations and green technologies.

You can also meet Mediacorp celebrities such as Pierre Png, Rebecca Lim, Elvin Ng, Kym Ng and He Ying Ying who will be at the event.