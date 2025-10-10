Singapore Motorshow 2026 to feature over 38 automotive brands, will have new car as lucky draw prize

Singapore Motorshow 2026 will also be packed with interactive activities, exclusive offers and experiential showcases where visitors can test-drive vehicles.

Visitors can look forward to the lucky draw where they can stand a chance to win a brand-new Dongfeng Box.

In a statement, Glenn Tan, president of the Motor Traders Association of Singapore (MTA), said: "The Singapore Motorshow has grown beyond being just a showcase of cars; it is now a key platform for driving innovation, sustainability, and growth in Singapore’s automotive industry.

"By bringing leading automotive brands together under one roof, the Singapore Motorshow 2026 offers visitors a comprehensive showcase, where they can conveniently discover and experience the latest innovations all in one place."

Mediacorp's chief commercial officer, Jacqui Lim, added: “Mediacorp is thrilled to partner MTA once again to bring the hotly anticipated Singapore Motorshow 2026 to automotive fans across Singapore.

“With Mediacorp’s popular personalities revving up the star power on site coupled with our extensive omnichannel reach, we look forward to driving maximum awareness for the event, spotlighting the latest automotive innovations and sparking wall-to-wall buzz across all our touchpoints as we gear up for the show.”

Visit the Singapore Motorshow website for more details.