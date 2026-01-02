Singapore Motorshow 2026 will have new model launches, celebrity appearances and chance to win new car

The Singapore Motorshow 2026 will return to the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre from Jan 8 to 11, as electric vehicle brands and new model launches take centre stage alongside celebrity appearances across the four-day event.

Spanning an expanded 21,000 sq m across four levels of the venue, the 19th edition of the event will feature 37 automotive brands, with more than 95 per cent of exhibitors showcasing electric or hybrid models.

Several major brands are expected to draw attention with high-profile launches and previews. BMW will launch the Skytop, a limited-production model with only 50 units worldwide, as well as showcase the Neue Klasse X concept car, which previews the next-generation iX3 that was recently launched globally in Munich.

BYD will preview the Tai 7 and present the new Seal 6 DM-i, alongside the BYD Shark, showcasing the brand's latest advancements in hybrid and electric technologies.

XPeng will launch the new G6 Air, its first Cat A COE model in Singapore. Visitors will also be able to view the brand’s full EV range, including the G6 SUV, X9 MPV and P7 sedan, as well as an appearance by the XPeng Iron humanoid robot.

Leapmotor will be showcasing its recently launched all-electric C10 SUV, adding to the growing number of newer EV brands competing for attention in Singapore’s market.

Hongqi is making its Singapore debut at this year's event. Distributed by Eurokars Group, the brand will unveil its flagship electric SUV, the E-HS9, alongside ultra-luxury models Guoli and Guoya. Visitors can also take part in an interactive activity at the Hongqi booth.

Other participating brands include Audi, Mazda, Nissan, Omoda, Proton, Toyota, Subaru, Volvo and Smart, among others.

Beyond the cars, visitors can also look forward to meet-and-greet sessions with Mediacorp celebrities, including Elvin Ng, Paige Chua, Ayden Sng, Herman Keh, Cheryl Chou and Denise Camillia Tan.

Singapore Motorshow 2026 will also be packed with interactive activities, exclusive offers and experiential showcases where visitors can test-drive vehicles.

There's also a lucky draw, where one winner will drive away in a brand-new Dongfeng Box.

Tickets for the general public are priced at S$10 via Sistic, with limited preview tickets available on-site on Jan 8. Children under 1.2m enter for free.

Visit the Singapore Motorshow website for more details.