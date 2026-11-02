'When we have Halloween Horror Night at home': Singapore neighbourhoods go all out with spooky decorations
From Woodgrove and Watten Estate to Chip Bee Gardens and Sembawang, residents transformed their homes and streets with Halloween decorations, costumes and trick-or-treating activities.
Who needs a haunted house when the whole neighbourhood is getting into the Halloween spirit?
Over the weekend, several residential estates across Singapore traded their usual peace and quiet for a frightfully festive atmosphere, with residents decorating their homes and welcoming visitors dressed in their Halloween best.
From cobweb-covered gates to bloodied costumes, monster masks and all manner of ghouls, the streets and pathways were transformed into scenes straight out of a horror.
There were also familiar faces from pop culture – from the latest internet memes to even US politicians – alongside ghosts and creatures from Southeast Asian folklore – your classic, never-gets-old Kak Pon and Pocong – that might have had unsuspecting neighbours thinking twice about opening their doors.
Here are some of the neighbourhoods that went all out for Halloween 2026.
WOODGROVE ESTATE
If there's one Singapore neighbourhood that knows how to get into the Halloween spirit, it's Woodgrove Estate in Woodlands.
What began as a community-led celebration in 2007 has become one of the country's best-known neighbourhood Halloween traditions, with residents transforming their landed homes into haunted attractions and welcoming trick-or-treaters from across Singapore.
On Oct 31, the streets around Woodgrove Avenue and the surrounding residential lanes once again became a gathering spot for families, costume enthusiasts and candy hunters.
And unlike a ticketed haunted house, much of the frightful fun here comes courtesy of residents themselves, who put up their own decorations and hand out treats.
CHIP BEE GARDENS
Known for its charming black-and-white terraced houses, Chip Bee Gardens near Holland Village has also developed a reputation for giving visitors a good scare during Halloween.
The neighbourhood's distinctive architecture provides a fitting backdrop for elaborate decorations and haunted-house setups. Alongside the tricks and scares, their festivities also feature lots of treats such as popcorn, candy floss and sweets, making the neighbourhood a destination for families.
"This is a mini USS Halloween Horror Night," a user remarked on Instagram.
Another added: "When we have Halloween Horror Night at home."
OPERA ESTATE
Over in the east, Opera Estate in Siglap returned for the sixth edition of its annual Halloween celebration, bringing together residents and visitors for an evening of costumes, games and trick-or-treating.
Centred around the Opera Estate Football Field, visitors took part in activities including a haunted house, games and neon slime-making. Trick-or-treating was free with registration, while a separate S$6 premium package, which sold out, included snacks and an activity.
WATTEN ESTATE
The residents of Watten Estate in Bukit Timah also got into the Halloween spirit, with celebrations that ranged from the usual trick-or-treat and costume competitions to residents coming together for the Watten Residents' Network's Halloween Spook Fest.
Residents also decorated their homes with witches, ghosts and inflatable Halloween figures, while families dressed in costumes made their way between participating houses in search of sweets.
The 2026 celebrations were also reported to involve neighbouring Dunearn Estate, expanding the trick-or-treating area beyond Watten's usual streets.
SEMBAWANG ESTATE
Sembawang's quiet residential streets have also become an unlikely Halloween haunt, particularly around Montreal Road, Canada Road and Lagos Circle. The neighbourhood's Halloween decor has reached even those beyond the area, as many non-residents also paid a visit to take in the spooky vibes.
The area's colonial-era black-and-white houses have provided the backdrop for some elaborate displays, with residents decorating their properties with skeletons, creepy clowns, cobwebs and other horror-inspired props.