'When we have Halloween Horror Night at home': Singapore neighbourhoods go all out with spooky decorations

Who needs a haunted house when the whole neighbourhood is getting into the Halloween spirit?

Over the weekend, several residential estates across Singapore traded their usual peace and quiet for a frightfully festive atmosphere, with residents decorating their homes and welcoming visitors dressed in their Halloween best.

From cobweb-covered gates to bloodied costumes, monster masks and all manner of ghouls, the streets and pathways were transformed into scenes straight out of a horror.

There were also familiar faces from pop culture – from the latest internet memes to even US politicians – alongside ghosts and creatures from Southeast Asian folklore – your classic, never-gets-old Kak Pon and Pocong – that might have had unsuspecting neighbours thinking twice about opening their doors.

Here are some of the neighbourhoods that went all out for Halloween 2026.

WOODGROVE ESTATE

If there's one Singapore neighbourhood that knows how to get into the Halloween spirit, it's Woodgrove Estate in Woodlands.

What began as a community-led celebration in 2007 has become one of the country's best-known neighbourhood Halloween traditions, with residents transforming their landed homes into haunted attractions and welcoming trick-or-treaters from across Singapore.

On Oct 31, the streets around Woodgrove Avenue and the surrounding residential lanes once again became a gathering spot for families, costume enthusiasts and candy hunters.

And unlike a ticketed haunted house, much of the frightful fun here comes courtesy of residents themselves, who put up their own decorations and hand out treats.