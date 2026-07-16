Singapore Night Festival returns in August with new Museum Zone and larger-than-life light shows
From immersive walking trails to projection mapping displays inspired by myths and legends, here's what to look forward to at this year's Singapore Night Festival, taking place from Aug 21 to Sep 5.
If you're already planning your weekend outings for August, here's one to add to your list.
The Singapore Night Festival (SNF) is back for its 17th edition from Aug 21 to Sep 5, turning the Bras Basah-Bugis precinct into a lively after-dark destination with light projections, immersive installations, performances and food.
This year's theme, Myths And Legends, draws inspiration from the folklore, traditions and stories that have shaped Singapore and Southeast Asia.
One of the biggest changes this year is the introduction of a new Museum Zone, centred around the National Museum of Singapore, the Children's Museum Singapore and nearby heritage spaces.
The festival also has three zones: Zone 1 that stretches from Funan to CHIJMES, and has a craft market at Capitol Singapore as well as interactive programmes and installations in CHIJMES.
Zone 2 spans Cathay Green to Waterloo Centre and offers performances, exhibitions and participatory experiences.
Zone 3 at Bras Basah Complex and Stamford Arts Centre showcases cultural experiences, from xinyao performances and traditional arts to community-led activations celebrating Singapore’s living heritage.
Among the headline attractions is Tales Of Earth And Sea, a projection mapping show by The Fox, The Folks that will light up the facade of the National Museum of Singapore.
Those looking for something more immersive can check out The Lost Legacy Of Fort Canning: The Forbidden Hill, a 70-minute night walking trail through Fort Canning Park that uncovers the myths and mysteries surrounding Bukit Larangan or Forbidden Hill.
This year's edition also sees the debut of the MALAM Projection Mapping Competition, which brings together artists, students and creative collectives from around Southeast Asia to showcase original projection mapping works. The new competition aims to spotlight emerging regional talent while giving creatives a platform to experiment with the medium.
"Singapore Night Festival has always been more than light installations. It is about creating shared experiences that bring people together after dark, while showcasing the best of creative talent from Singapore and Southeast Asia," said festival director Qazim Karim from HeritageSG.
Besides its signature light displays and performances, the festival will also feature four additional installations under the inaugural Light Together Bras Basah.Bugis, which is being presented alongside SNF 2026 as part of this year's National Day celebrations.
Get more information here.