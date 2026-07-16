Singapore Night Festival returns in August with new Museum Zone and larger-than-life light shows

If you're already planning your weekend outings for August, here's one to add to your list.

The Singapore Night Festival (SNF) is back for its 17th edition from Aug 21 to Sep 5, turning the Bras Basah-Bugis precinct into a lively after-dark destination with light projections, immersive installations, performances and food.

This year's theme, Myths And Legends, draws inspiration from the folklore, traditions and stories that have shaped Singapore and Southeast Asia.

One of the biggest changes this year is the introduction of a new Museum Zone, centred around the National Museum of Singapore, the Children's Museum Singapore and nearby heritage spaces.