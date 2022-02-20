Logo
Singapore Parenting Festival 2022: Catch 8 free webinars on fertility, pregnancy and more
The two-week virtual event will cover topics such as COVID-19 vaccination, mental health, breastfeeding and family well-being. 

 

The Singapore Parenting Festival 2022 will cover essential topics such as mental health and well-being, living with COVID-19 and pregnancy-related issues. (Photo: iStock/staticnak1983)

Sharon Salim
20 Feb 2022 02:02PM (Updated: 20 Feb 2022 02:02PM)
Have a burning question about pregnancy, childcare or parenting that you need answered by the experts, or know someone who does? The organisers behind Singapore Parenting Festival 2022 have put together a comprehensive series of webinars featuring medical and childcare experts who can shed light on these areas.

The two-week virtual event is jointly organised by Mediacorp and content platform theAsianparent, and runs from Feb 21 to Mar 6.

Here’s a look at the webinars you might want to consider scheduling into your calendar – all sessions begin at 7.30pm: 

FOR WOMEN

  • Pregnancy

Feb 22: The new mum’s guidebook – the key essentials

Hear from three experts on tips about pregnancy and gut health, caring for a newborn and all things TCM-related.

  • Breastfeeding

Feb 23: Got milk? Learn to be a breastfeeding pro! 

Women who are worried about breastfeeding, from managing breast engorgement to foods to eat and avoid, might find this session beneficial. 

FOR COUPLES AND FAMILIES 

  • Conceiving

Feb 21: Trouble conceiving? All you need to know

The session will cover concerns about fertility, the range of treatments available, high-risk pregnancies and more. Two mums will also be sharing their IVF journey and experience with secondary infertility respectively.

  • Babies

Feb 24: The first 6 months with baby - what nobody tells you! 

From sensitive skin to instant reflexes, this session will help you manage and identify changes in your baby. It also discusses a newborn’s key milestones. 

  • Dietary needs

Feb 28: Help! My child is a fussy eater

How do you tell the difference between a fussy eater and a problem feeder? This session will clue you in, and also discuss easy nutritional recipes you can whip up at home. 

  • Vaccination

Mar 1: Living with COVID-19: How to protect your family

The webinar will tackle concerns about vaccination in children and what you can do to keep your family safe. A mum will also share her experience of her child testing COVID-positive, including what she did to disinfect her home. 

    • Family wellbeing

    Mar 2: Ensuring your family’s wellbeing 

    While parenthood is tough, childhood can be tough, too. Here, you can learn how to create a supportive environment for your children while prioritising you and your partner’s mental health, as well as your little ones’. 

    • School and study matters

    Mar 3: From preschool to PSLE - a survival guide  

    Entering a new phase of your children’s educational journey can be a stressful time for all, and this webinar will uncover strategies to help your kids cope with the big changes at various stages of their childhood. 

    Register for the webinars here.

    Source: CNA/ss

    Related Topics

    pregnancy family and relationships COVID-19 vaccination children Mediacorp

