Singapore Parenting Festival 2022: Catch 8 free webinars on fertility, pregnancy and more

Have a burning question about pregnancy, childcare or parenting that you need answered by the experts, or know someone who does? The organisers behind Singapore Parenting Festival 2022 have put together a comprehensive series of webinars featuring medical and childcare experts who can shed light on these areas.

The two-week virtual event is jointly organised by Mediacorp and content platform theAsianparent, and runs from Feb 21 to Mar 6.

Here’s a look at the webinars you might want to consider scheduling into your calendar – all sessions begin at 7.30pm:

FOR WOMEN

Pregnancy

Feb 22: The new mum’s guidebook – the key essentials

Hear from three experts on tips about pregnancy and gut health, caring for a newborn and all things TCM-related.

Breastfeeding

Feb 23: Got milk? Learn to be a breastfeeding pro!

Women who are worried about breastfeeding, from managing breast engorgement to foods to eat and avoid, might find this session beneficial.