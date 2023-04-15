Singapore Parenting Festival 2023: Learn about pregnancy, breastfeeding, child development and PSLE prep

The Singapore Parenting Festival 2023 returns for its third run, featuring a range of speakers sharing their expertise over eight free webinars. Topics include pregnancy, confinement, breastfeeding, childcare and the PSLE.

Jointly organised by Mediacorp and parenting platform theAsianparent, the virtual event runs from Apr 24 to May 5. Each webinar begins at 8pm.

FOR WOMEN

Pregnancy

Apr 25: Pregnancy made easy: A journey of new discovery

Get insights on how to prepare for labour and delivery, whether you’re a first-time mum or have been through pregnancy before.

Speaker: Dr Wong Boh Boi, the founder of ParentCraft who’s also a senior lactation consultant.

Breastfeeding

Apr 26: Newbie to boobie: Be a breastfeeding pro

Explore the aspects of breastfeeding, from how to get started with your newborn to how to continue breastfeeding when you return to work.

Speaker: Yvon Bock, an international board certified lactation consultant and founder and CEO of Hegen.

Postpartum care

Apr 27: Baby's out! What's next?

Explores the needs of a postpartum body - how mums can recover holistically from childbirth, and tips to cultivate healthy newborn sleeping habits to allow the family more quality time together.

Speakers: Eunice Tan, a certified dietician from Tian Wei Signature; Leann Low, a Sleep Sense certified baby sleep consultant at Sleepybubba.

FOR COUPLES & FAMILIES

Conceiving

Apr 24: Getting Pregnant 101: Are you working hard or smart?

A fertility expert and two women who successfully conceived speak about the challenges of getting pregnant, the fertility treatments available and more.

Speakers: Dr Kelly Loi, medical director of Health & Fertility Centre for Women and Mount Elizabeth Hospital Fertility Centre; Rafidah Jalil and Angelene Hermann, members of Fertility Support SG.