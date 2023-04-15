Singapore Parenting Festival 2023: Learn about pregnancy, breastfeeding, child development and PSLE prep
The two-week virtual event from April 24 to May 5 has experts discussing topics such as breastfeeding, preparing your child for PSLE, and how to set up guidelines for healthy screen time for your kids.
The Singapore Parenting Festival 2023 returns for its third run, featuring a range of speakers sharing their expertise over eight free webinars. Topics include pregnancy, confinement, breastfeeding, childcare and the PSLE.
Jointly organised by Mediacorp and parenting platform theAsianparent, the virtual event runs from Apr 24 to May 5. Each webinar begins at 8pm.
FOR WOMEN
- Pregnancy
Apr 25: Pregnancy made easy: A journey of new discovery
Get insights on how to prepare for labour and delivery, whether you’re a first-time mum or have been through pregnancy before.
Speaker: Dr Wong Boh Boi, the founder of ParentCraft who’s also a senior lactation consultant.
- Breastfeeding
Apr 26: Newbie to boobie: Be a breastfeeding pro
Explore the aspects of breastfeeding, from how to get started with your newborn to how to continue breastfeeding when you return to work.
Speaker: Yvon Bock, an international board certified lactation consultant and founder and CEO of Hegen.
- Postpartum care
Apr 27: Baby's out! What's next?
Explores the needs of a postpartum body - how mums can recover holistically from childbirth, and tips to cultivate healthy newborn sleeping habits to allow the family more quality time together.
Speakers: Eunice Tan, a certified dietician from Tian Wei Signature; Leann Low, a Sleep Sense certified baby sleep consultant at Sleepybubba.
FOR COUPLES & FAMILIES
- Conceiving
Apr 24: Getting Pregnant 101: Are you working hard or smart?
A fertility expert and two women who successfully conceived speak about the challenges of getting pregnant, the fertility treatments available and more.
Speakers: Dr Kelly Loi, medical director of Health & Fertility Centre for Women and Mount Elizabeth Hospital Fertility Centre; Rafidah Jalil and Angelene Hermann, members of Fertility Support SG.
- Children and technology
May 2: Growing up with technology: How much is too much?
What’s the impact of excessive screen time, gaming addiction and myopia on a child’s development? Find out how parents can set boundaries when their kids use their e-devices.
Speakers: Alsen Chanamuto, engagement manager at Centre for Fathering; optometrist Dr Koh Liang Hwee.
- Children’s development
May 3: Cultivate joy in learning
The webinar helps parents understand how they can play an active role in their child's education by providing encouraging feedback on their learning progress.
Speakers: Angela Yang, director of professional and education development at PAP Community Foundation; Flynn Sor, early learning expert, author and founder of @happytotshelf.
- Well-being
May 4: Raise resilient children with 5Cs: Confidence, connection, character, coping and control
Help your kids develop essential skills, such as building confidence, fostering connections, developing a strong character, coping with challenges, and cultivating a sense of control.
Speakers: Alvina Chin, a family life educator at Mums for Life; Cheryl Ann Chan, a senior programme manager from PlayFACTO School.
- School and study matters
May 5: Never too early to prepare for PSLE
Learn the key strategies that both parents and students can apply to prepare for the PSLE, from effective study techniques and stress management to creating a supportive learning environment.
Speakers: Dr Annabelle Chow, a clinical psychologist from Annabelle Kids; Lee Meng Hui, a senior education consultant at Koobits.