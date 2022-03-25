Singapore Property XPO 2022 features 20 newly launched private property projects on showcase

The event will kick off with an analysis of the impact of property cooling measures and current economic challenges featuring PropNex’s Head of Research and Content Wong Siew Ying together with CEO Ismail Gafoor on Mar 26 at 10.30am.

Other highlights from the sessions include a “Real Talk with Minister” segment featuring Ismail Gafoor discussing the macro perspectives and the implementation of cooling measures with guest-of-honour Tan Kiat How, Minister of State for National Development and Communications and Information, on Apr 2 at 11am.

Singapore Property XPO '22 is a continuation of PropNex’s efforts on consumer engagement and empowering home owners with insider tips and insights on real estate trends through a comprehensive series of webinars conducted by industry frontrunners.

“This year we are showcasing mainly new launched projects,” said Ismail in a press release. “Many property investors are uncertain with the implementation of the latest cooling measures and this expo offers a bigger platform and outreach for people to make informed decisions in their property purchases as we promote digitalisation as well as engagement of the real estate ecosystem.”

Singapore Property XPO '22 is curated for the first-time buyers, people who are looking to upgrade and savvy investors, said Senior Vice-President of PropNex Realty, Eddie Lim. “Viewers and attendees can now have a better understanding from these seminars and be empowered for more informed decisions. This year, we tweaked the concept to a hybrid event so that attendees can seek small group private consultation with the speakers after the sessions.”

Visit propnex.com/xpo to sign up for the in-person seminars at Furama RiverFront Hotel, and virtual property webinars and tours.