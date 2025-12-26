Remember owning a Game Boy in the 90s? Singaporeans get nostalgic after seeing heartland game shop photos

The post immediately triggered a wave of excitement amongst Singaporeans, most of whom are likely in their 30s and 40s now.

Many recalled playing titles such as Capcom's Mega Man, Pokemon, and the various Super Mario games, and how accessible they used to be.

Some recalled buying cartridges at neighbourhood spots like Upper Serangoon Shopping Centre, Tampines Bus Interchange, and even wet market stalls.

One netizen penned: "That moment of joy when you finally saved enough of your pocket money to buy that one Game Boy cartridge of either Pokemon Red or Blue version. Then that moment of uneasiness when the shop [owner] starts hard-selling you the Game Boy connector cable. Those were the days."

Those who couldn't afford the handheld consoles remember "renting" them from friends, with some even buying the "pirated versions" from their neighbourhood shops.

Another shared: "The internet was not as advanced. I remember calling the game shop or going down there to see new games almost daily. Nothing to do also just walk pass and see see look look at all the console and games on display. It really made us go out and interact more compared to kids these days."

Some recalled being unable to "save" their points in old school games, and having to start from scratch again after "losing all [their] lives" – a tragic, but core memory for sure.

For those longing to take a trip down memory lane, according to several netizens, these "retro games" are still available for purchase on second-hand sites, though the price has risen throughout the years.

A pre-owned classic Game Boy console goes for S$100 and up, excluding games, on eBay now.

The demand remains, and the kids who wanted them back now can afford them.

As one netizen puts it: "[When I was young], l had all the time in the world, but no money to buy all the games. Now, I have all the money to buy any game I want, but no time or energy to play them."

This story was originally published in 8Days.

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/