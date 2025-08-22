Turning incense ashes to beaded bracelets: This millennial duo is making religious rituals sustainable

They look like prayer beads worn to ward off negative energy and promote well-being. Except these are not made of gemstones, ceramic, or even wood or plastic. Instead, 10 to 20 per cent of each matte orb is ash; the very same gray powder you get after burning incense sticks. The rest? Traditional herbs such as Chinese angelica, fu ling and baiji, which would explain the discernible smell that you associate with Chinese medicinal halls.

These Ben Yuan He Xiang beads are the latest brainchild of Base Genesis, a startup founded by Alex Teo, 37, and Chris Huang, 35, in 2023 to revitalise Chinese religious traditions. Like knowing how many incense sticks to hold or what paper offerings to burn during the Qingming Festival. Or what to buy for prayers at the temple or a funeral if your family is Taoist or Buddhist.

Not only that, the duo is also making it their business to make religious practices such as burning incense sticks and paper offerings a little more eco-friendly. And the upcycled ash beads are just their latest offerings.

“ISN’T THIS A SUNSET INDUSTRY?”

CNA Lifestyle met Teo and Huang in a Pandan Loop warehouse filled with bundles of colourful joss papers (or kim zua in Hokkien), shelves of heady incense sticks and lamp oils, and cardboard replicas of modern goods to satisfy a dearly departed’s every afterlife need (yes, even the latest mobile phone model and skincare product).