Singapore Writers Festival 2026: Amitav Ghosh, Silvia Moreno-Garcia and Rachel Smythe among highlights

Writers, readers and lovers of the literary craft, rejoice: The Singapore Writers Festival (SWF) returns for its 29th edition from Nov 13 to 22. More than 300 writers, speakers and moderators will take part in over 200 programmes this year, spanning fiction, poetry, memoir, literary translation, crime writing, journalism and even documentary film.

Themed Hidden in Plain Sight, SWF 2026 will examine the stories, perspectives and lived experiences that can be overlooked, obscured or interpreted differently depending on who is doing the looking.

This year, award-winning author Amitav Ghosh, known for works including The Ibis Trilogy and The Glass Palace, will deliver a keynote examining how writers imagine the planet's future amid intensifying global crises.

He'll also join Singapore novelists Jemimah Wei and Balli Kaur Jaswal for What the Family Doesn't Say, a conversation about family secrets, migration, ambition and intergenerational history.

Fans of Mexican Gothic can also catch Canadian author Silvia Moreno-Garcia, whose keynote speech will explore truth, deception and artificiality, while American sociologist and MacArthur fellow Ruha Benjamin will examine hidden biases in the digital world in her talk.

Indonesian gender equality advocate Kamala Chandrakirana will speak about cultural memory and gender equality, while journalist Stephen Witt, author of The Thinking Machine, will discuss the rise of Nvidia and its chief executive Jensen Huang.

Other writers appearing include Malaysian Booker Prize-shortlisted novelist Tan Twan Eng, Lore Olympus creator Rachel Smythe, Chinese novelist Shuang Xuetao, Nevermoor author Jessica Townsend and Murder Most Unladylike writer Robin Stevens.

New to SWF this year is the Crime & Mystery Spotlight, a dedicated track with programmes spanning thrillers, true crime, horror and detective fiction.

These include Robin Stevens and Irish writer Louise Hegarty exploring the enduring legacy of the Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie; Moreno-Garcia alongside Singapore writers Jean Tay and Ovidia Yu discussing crime fiction; and South Korean crime writer Seo Mi-ae, Singapore's Rueben Dass and Jocelyn Suarez discussing how they create compelling killers and predators on the page.