What are smart plugs? How do they work to save you money and electricity at home?
Always forgetting to switch off something? Smart plugs can give you peace of mind.
You’re already at the bus stop when the thought suddenly hits you: Did I leave the iPad charging in the living room? If you’re a smidge forgetful and often have to turn around at the lift lobby to double-check your home appliances, a smart plug might save you the trouble.
These plug-ins are also helpful when you’re on holiday. You might want to turn the lamps on at night to keep up the appearance of being home to deter break-ins. Or your prized variegated philodendron-begonia hybrid (I’m making this up) requires non-negotiable, specific lighting conditions between 7am and 8.30pm or it’ll die.
Smart plugs are not only useful for when you’re away. Need tea first thing in the morning? A smart plug can activate the electric kettle before you even finish brushing your teeth.
Need to save electricity and money? Set your fan to be automatically switched off at 5am. And no more falling asleep in front of the TV when you can preset your flat screen to “off” mode at a certain time. Even charging your devices can be done with peace of mind when you know you can switch off the power through an app while you’re at work.
HOW DO SMART PLUGS WORK?
A smart plug basically connects a home appliance to an app via Wi-Fi, so that you can control when to switch it on or off remotely. In short, smart plugs turn your “dumb” home appliances such as the electric kettle, lamp, fan and iron into smart devices – and at a cheaper price (less than S$30) than getting a smart device.
“Smart plugs have additional built-in intelligence,” said Associate Professor Sanjib Kumar Panda from National University of Singapore’s College of Design and Engineering, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering.
Basically, smart plugs can verify the electrical load, identify the registered owner of the electrical load, and even verify if the owner is authorised to access the power, he said. So yes, there is a lot going on at the backend after you’ve plugged in a smart plug.
HOW DO YOU SET IT UP?
Plug the smart plug into the wall socket and plug the appliance into the smart plug. Then, scan the dedicated QR code with your handphone and you’ll be prompted to download an app to pair with the smart plug.
From there on, it’s just a matter of following the instructions on the app, whether it’s to set a schedule, remotely control the device’s power from work, or voice-activate it with a smart display or smart speaker such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Apple Siri. Some smart plugs can also track how much electricity the connected device uses.
WHAT HOME APPLIANCES ARE SUITABLE TO USE WITH SMART PLUGS?
Electrical devices such as standing fans, desk and floor lamps, aquarium and grow lights, electric kettles, coffee makers, phone chargers, air purifiers, dehumidifiers, TV and even holiday decorations are perfect for smart plugs.
However, refrain from pairing smart plugs with high-power appliances such as refrigerators, air-conditioners, washing machines and microwave ovens. These appliances typically require dedicated circuits and can overload a smart plug.
If you’re using a power strip, ensure that the total wattage of the devices does not exceed the smart plug’s rated capacity. Overloading can potentially damage both the smart plug and the connected devices.
Also, devices with sensitive electronics such as computers, gaming consoles and audio equipment may not do well with smart plugs that cut power abruptly as it can lead to data loss or corruption.
It is worth mentioning that “smart plugs might not be suitable for controlling medical or life support equipment as any malfunction could pose significant safety risks”, said Assoc Prof Panda.
WHAT ARE THE THINGS TO LOOK FOR WHEN SHOPPING FOR SMART PLUGS?
Do you already have a smart home platform such as Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant? If you do, check that the smart plug you have your eye on is compatible with it.
Another consideration is, where do you intend to place the smart plug? Manufacturers have designed them sleeker these days but there are bulky ones around – and they can block access to other outlets.
Furthermore, smart plugs inevitably add a few centimetres to the wall, so if you intend to hide them behind furniture, you have to make space.