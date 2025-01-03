What are smart plugs? How do they work to save you money and electricity at home?

You’re already at the bus stop when the thought suddenly hits you: Did I leave the iPad charging in the living room? If you’re a smidge forgetful and often have to turn around at the lift lobby to double-check your home appliances, a smart plug might save you the trouble.

These plug-ins are also helpful when you’re on holiday. You might want to turn the lamps on at night to keep up the appearance of being home to deter break-ins. Or your prized variegated philodendron-begonia hybrid (I’m making this up) requires non-negotiable, specific lighting conditions between 7am and 8.30pm or it’ll die.

Smart plugs are not only useful for when you’re away. Need tea first thing in the morning? A smart plug can activate the electric kettle before you even finish brushing your teeth.

Need to save electricity and money? Set your fan to be automatically switched off at 5am. And no more falling asleep in front of the TV when you can preset your flat screen to “off” mode at a certain time. Even charging your devices can be done with peace of mind when you know you can switch off the power through an app while you’re at work.