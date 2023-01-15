How to make your smartphone photos so much better

Smartphone cameras and the software that automatically processes the images have become so good at creating fantastic photos on the fly, that most people don’t even carry a separate camera anymore (well, except for some Gen Zers going retro).

There are plenty of apps that can slap a filter on a picture to make it look even better, but if you really want to elevate your mobile photography skills, consider the format the pros use: RAW.

Editing a RAW file is more work, but it allows the photographer to have more control of the light and colour in the image after it’s been captured – and in some cases, enough pixels to significantly crop the photo and still have it look sharp. Here’s a guide to getting started.

WHAT IS RAW?

“RAW” means raw data – and lots of it. Many phone cameras automatically capture and save images as JPEG or HEIC files, which crunch down and discard some of the image data to reduce the file size.