Keeping my 12-year-old safe from 'sus' online content: Why a smartwatch makes more sense than a smartphone

Call me an overprotective mum, but giving my 12-year-old daughter J a personal smartphone is a decision that I am holding off for as long as I can.

Sure, the internet is everywhere. Even schoolwork has moved online. While we’ve been getting by with shared devices for schoolwork, the idea of handing her unfettered access to the digital world feels like throwing her into the deep end without a life jacket.

Netflix’s unnerving four-part docuseries Adolescence cemented my decision. Centred on a teenage boy who is arrested for murder, it paints a sobering picture of how unregulated digital exposure is reshaping childhood in ways even we, as adults, are ill-prepared to navigate.

However, with J’s after-school schedules becoming more hectic this year, being able to stay in touch isn’t just a matter of convenience but also a safety issue. So, I found what I believe to be a middle-ground solution: A smartwatch that also functions as a phone.