'Coming to work, I feel alive': At 75, Spotlight's longest serving employee is nowhere near calling it a day

As the Taylor Swift phenomenon swept through Singapore in 2024 with The Eras Tour, Pak Mee Lin had a front-row seat to the powerful ripple effects of pop culture.

At Spotlight, where she’s worked since 1995, business was brisk in the craft section. Batches of beads, in particular, flew off the shelves because fans were making and trading friendship bracelets.

The trend among Swifties is said to have originated from the song You’re On Your Own, Kid off Swift’s 10th studio album Midnights, released shortly before The Eras Tour kicked off globally. “So make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it,” she sang – and fans did exactly that.

The bracelets often spell out song lyrics, titles and inside jokes within the fandom. So alphabet beads were in high demand, recalled Pak.

And in the end, “wah, really, you know, we sold out", said the diminutive 75-year-old, who goes by the name Melia. Customers had to wait for more stock to come in.