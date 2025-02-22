This 'Strava artist' draws using his run route, with the streets of Tampines his canvas

The run started innocently enough on the pavement, but after a few meters, 71-year-old Toh Cheng Hock turned sharply onto a grass verge of an HDB estate, then through several void decks, jumping over drains and weaving between parked cars.

Though I had some years of running under my belt, what I thought would be an easy morning jog with Toh quickly turned into a muddy affair I felt ill-prepared for.

Turns out, there is a reason why most of his runs do not follow the otherwise seamless pavements – he’s working on his latest art piece, where his legs are his brush and the streets of Tampines his canvas.