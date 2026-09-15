Studio Ghibli immersive exhibition to open at Gardens by the Bay from Dec 18

Studio Ghibli fans will be able to be spirited away into recreated worlds from films including My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke and Kiki's Delivery Service when The Story of Studio Ghibli opens at Gardens by the Bay from Dec 18, 2026 to Jul 4, 2027.

The immersive exhibition will span nearly 3,500 sq m, making its Singapore presentation the largest of The Story of Studio Ghibli to date. It will feature 12 life-sized recreated worlds inspired by Studio Ghibli films, including Spirited Away, Nausicaa Of The Valley Of The Wind, Howl’s Moving Castle and The Boy And The Heron.

Produced by Tsukuru, Inc and M Experience and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), the exhibition will combine physical sets with multimedia installations to recreate scenes and settings from the films.

Fans can encounter the Ohmu from Nausicaa Of The Valley Of The Wind, stand beside Totoro while waiting for the Catbus from My Neighbor Totoro and walk alongside No-Face in the bathhouse inspired by Spirited Away.

The exhibition will also look beyond the films’ artwork and production materials, exploring the ideas and values behind the stories. Themes include creativity, resilience and environmental stewardship, with educational initiatives and learning opportunities currently being developed.