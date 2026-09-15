Studio Ghibli immersive exhibition to open at Gardens by the Bay from Dec 18
The Story of Studio Ghibli, featuring 12 life-sized recreated worlds inspired by Studio Ghibli films, including Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro and Kiki's Delivery Service, will be held at Gardens by the Bay from Dec 18, 2026 to Jul 4, 2027.
Studio Ghibli fans will be able to be spirited away into recreated worlds from films including My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke and Kiki's Delivery Service when The Story of Studio Ghibli opens at Gardens by the Bay from Dec 18, 2026 to Jul 4, 2027.
The immersive exhibition will span nearly 3,500 sq m, making its Singapore presentation the largest of The Story of Studio Ghibli to date. It will feature 12 life-sized recreated worlds inspired by Studio Ghibli films, including Spirited Away, Nausicaa Of The Valley Of The Wind, Howl’s Moving Castle and The Boy And The Heron.
Produced by Tsukuru, Inc and M Experience and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), the exhibition will combine physical sets with multimedia installations to recreate scenes and settings from the films.
Fans can encounter the Ohmu from Nausicaa Of The Valley Of The Wind, stand beside Totoro while waiting for the Catbus from My Neighbor Totoro and walk alongside No-Face in the bathhouse inspired by Spirited Away.
The exhibition will also look beyond the films’ artwork and production materials, exploring the ideas and values behind the stories. Themes include creativity, resilience and environmental stewardship, with educational initiatives and learning opportunities currently being developed.
Chief executive officer of M Experience Sean Lim said the exhibition is intended to allow visitors to engage with the stories beyond simply viewing recreated scenes.
“Through 12 recreated immersive scenes inspired by iconic Studio Ghibli films, visitors will be invited to step into the stories themselves and connect with the emotions, values and imagination that continue to resonate across cultures and generations," he said in a press release.
Tickets are now available through Klook, the official ticketing partner.
An early-bird promotion runs until Dec 17, with each adult ticket purchased during this period coming with an exclusive limited-edition gift, while stocks last.
For Singapore citizens and permanent residents, standard admission starts at S$39 for adults and S$29 for concession tickets. Concession tickets are available to seniors aged 65 and above and children aged three to 12.
Standard admission for other visitors starts at S$49 for adults and S$43 for concession tickets during off-peak periods, while peak-period tickets cost S$55 for adults and S$49 for concession tickets.
The exhibition will be held at the West Lawn of Gardens by the Bay and will open daily from 10am to 7pm.