SuperPark Singapore reopens May 25 with new activities, cafe
SuperPark Singapore is reopening on May 25 after a revamp with 13 new activities and a brand new cafe. Visitors can enjoy early bird discounts as part of their reopening celebration.
Looking for an exciting way to spend the upcoming June school holidays? Look no further – SuperPark Singapore is reopening on May 25 with new activities and a cafe.
Following a month-long revamp, the popular indoor activity park announced its return on Instagram. The park will now have over 30 activities including 13 brand new offerings, as well as a new cafe, SuperRecharge, for guests to refuel between play sessions.
The park features an Adventure Area with obstacle walls, trampolines, playtowers and pedal car racing. Visitors can also enjoy the Game Arena which offers sports such as baseball and basketball.
SuperPark members will enjoy an exclusive preview of the park on May 22 and 23 before it opens to the general public, with members receiving discounts on entry, depending on their membership tier.
There are also early bird promotions for visitors who secure their tickets in advance.
SuperPark is Singapore’s largest indoor activity park, first opened in 2018. It features thrilling activities, including slides, zipwires and obstacle courses for children and adults alike.