Tampines Mall gets S$24 million revamp with 21 new brands

Tampines Mall's S$24 million (US$18.7 million) makeover is concluding, with more beauty stores, dining options and upgraded facilities as part of a revamp set to be completed in December 2026.

The 31-year-old CapitaLand-managed shopping centre, which first opened in 1995, will welcome 21 brands new to the mall, including 15 making their debut in eastern Singapore. Ten returning brands have also refreshed their stores.

One of the biggest changes is the mall's growing focus on beauty, with a cluster of 14 retailers that CapitaLand says is the largest in the east.

Shoppers can expect a mix of beauty brand names such as Sephora and Shiseido, alongside newer additions including Judydoll and Rituals.

Some luxury brands that previously operated through store concessions, including Chanel and Dior, now also have standalone boutiques.

There are also more places to eat, with several restaurants and cafes opening their first outlets in the east. These include Italian restaurant Casa Vostra, Hong Kong's Ging Sun Ho King of Bun, known for its pan-fried pork soup buns, and Charlie's Tea, a Guangzhou milk tea brand making its Singapore debut.

Other additions include Thai-Malay restaurant IM QALB by Pun Im, which has introduced a Tampines Mall-exclusive menu, and Guangzhou dessert cafe Ruxu.

For sports enthusiasts, a larger Decathlon is returning to Tampines Mall with an 18,000 sq ft store carrying more than 6,000 products across over 60 sports. Visitors can also try selected equipment before buying, while services include basic bicycle maintenance and racket restringing.

The revamp extends beyond the stores, with upgraded common areas and facilities. The mall's refreshed interiors also incorporate its familiar Tampines tree motif.

Tampines Mall general manager Adrian Lai said the changes are intended to give shoppers more choices while continuing to serve the community.

The eight-storey mall, located next to Tampines MRT and bus interchanges, currently houses more than 160 stores.