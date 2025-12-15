Taufik Batisah and wife give a tour of their newly renovated home inspired by Bali

It has been a year since local singer Taufik Batisah and his wife, Sheena Akbal, purchased their home, and they are finally ready to give a home tour.

In a video posted to Facebook, the couple shared a tour of the landed property, where Taufik and Sheena live with their mother and three cats.

The open concept living, dining and kitchen area on the first level is a bright, airy calming space, reminiscent of a holiday beach house. And rightly so.

“We love to go to Bali, and we like the vibe in Bali. A lot of wood, neutral colours, so we wanted to bring it back home,” said the 43-year-old OG Singapore Idol winner.

While he didn't reveal renovation costs, he did let on that the project was handled by Ivory Cove, an interior design firm he started with his brother sometime this year.

“We feel it’s really important when you come back [home], it feels like a sanctuary, and it feels like you can just rest. Just ease into it,” he mused.