Taufik Batisah and wife give a tour of their newly renovated home inspired by Bali
The couple’s terrace house blends vacation vibes with a few practical touches, made specially for a few furry occupants at home.
It has been a year since local singer Taufik Batisah and his wife, Sheena Akbal, purchased their home, and they are finally ready to give a home tour.
In a video posted to Facebook, the couple shared a tour of the landed property, where Taufik and Sheena live with their mother and three cats.
The open concept living, dining and kitchen area on the first level is a bright, airy calming space, reminiscent of a holiday beach house. And rightly so.
“We love to go to Bali, and we like the vibe in Bali. A lot of wood, neutral colours, so we wanted to bring it back home,” said the 43-year-old OG Singapore Idol winner.
While he didn't reveal renovation costs, he did let on that the project was handled by Ivory Cove, an interior design firm he started with his brother sometime this year.
“We feel it’s really important when you come back [home], it feels like a sanctuary, and it feels like you can just rest. Just ease into it,” he mused.
For the living area, Taufik and Sheena said simplicity was key, while wanting to bring the feel of the outdoors in. One decorative feature they love is the TV feature wall, made from actual stone tiles, he revealed.
The living area features a large five-seater curved sofa paired with a stacked wooden log coffee table, both of which were from furniture company, Bless Brothers, who were tagged in Taufik's joint post on Instagram.
They chose upholstery for the sofa, dining chairs and bar stools that's scratch resistant and easy to clean, so it's perfect for their cats and even nieces and nephews when they come visit, Taufik shared.
The couple also introduced their kitchen and dining area, which has the same aesthetic.
The kitchen island, fitted with matching white cushioned barstools, doubles as a serving area for guests and Sheena’s workspace.
It is also where the couple’s three cats take their afternoon nap. The opposite is a long oak wood dining table with matching white cushioned chairs.
Outside, the patio houses a dark wooden outdoor table with a long bench, along with a barbecue grill, and a bicycle.
The barbecue grill, a gift from friends, has never been used, though Taufik said he will soon. The bicycle belongs to Sheena, though Taufik admitted he uses it more often.
The house tour then headed back to the living area, where there is an arched walkway that hides a flight of stairs that appears to lead to the upper floors.
Taufik brought the camera to the open space beside the walkway, where he mentioned that he is considering having a piano placed there. Man has got to have his music, right?
He also shared that the upper floors are still a work-in-progress, and will be revealed in a second video once completed.
Taufik previously lived in an HDB maisonette at 910 Jurong West Street 91, his first home that he bought with his savings.
He revealed in an Instagram post then that he bought the house with his savings and lived there with just his mother before Sheena moved when they got married.
A quick check on HDB’s website on resale flat prices then showed that a maisonette in his former block sold for S$620,000.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
