Actor Terence Cao gave interior designer free rein to redesign home, was shocked to lose a room

How much trust would you place in your interior designer? Enough to hand over your keys and not see what they're doing to your home until the renovation is complete?

Apparently, yes, if you're Terence Cao.

The Singaporean actor recently gave tours of his newly renovated house, an almost 60-year-old HDB flat in Toa Payoh, revealing that he gave his interior designer pretty much free rein over the place.

Judging from the floor plan and footage of the unit before its renovation, it appears to be a three-room flat with two bedrooms.

His instructions were surprisingly simple: The home had to be functional.

“I told them, ‘This is my key. Don’t ask me anything until you deliver the house. Don’t even call,’” Cao, 58, said in an Instagram video by lifestyle media platform Koocester.

Was he not scared?

“No!” he replied without hesitation. “Because I trusted [them].”

And it seems his decision to stay completely out of the design process paid off.