From zapin to traditional houses: What to expect at Malay Heritage Centre's first Teroka Nusantara Festival
The inaugural festival at the Malay Heritage Centre will feature dance and musical performances by regional groups, traditional house displays, cultural booths, storytelling, family workshops and a bazaar. Admission is free, with some ticketed programmes.
From traditional Malay houses and regional dance performances to storytelling sessions and hands-on workshops, visitors can explore the cultures and traditions of the Nusantara, or Malay world, at an upcoming festival in Singapore.
The inaugural Teroka Nusantara Festival, organised by the Malay Heritage Centre (MHC), will take place from Nov 6 to 8 at the centre in Kampong Gelam.
Meaning Exploring the Malay World, the festival is MHC's new annual event, bringing together communities from Singapore and the region to share the traditions, stories and cultural practices that connect them.
Themed Rumah Orang Kita, or A Home for Our Community, the three-day festival will feature music and dance performances, cultural booths, workshops, talks and a bazaar. Admission is free, with some programmes requiring paid tickets.
EXPLORING THE MALAY WORLD THROUGH MUSIC, CULTURE AND PLAY
One of the festival's main highlights is the Rumah Orang Kita: Nusantara Arts Showcase, featuring traditional and contemporary music and dance performances by groups from Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.
These include Singapore's Orkes Nico and Atrika Dance Company, Yayasan Warisan Johor from Malaysia, and Kepai Ruai from West Kalimantan, Indonesia. The groups will perform pieces reflecting their respective communities before coming together for a combined performance.
The showcase takes place on Nov 7 and 8, with tickets priced at S$30 for adults and S$24 for students.
There will also be free street performances by Orkestra Melayu Singapura along Baghdad Street on Nov 7, at 6pm and 9pm.
For families with younger children, the Rumah Kita Play Space will introduce four traditional house designs from across the Malay Archipelago.
Visitors can learn about the Rumah Gadang from Padang in Sumatra, Rumoh Aceh from Aceh, Rumah Limas associated with Riau and the Straits Settlements, and Rumah Joglo from Central and East Java.
Nearby, the Nusa Budaya Kita cultural booths will explore regional traditions through textiles, food, games and musical instruments from communities including Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Sabah, Sarawak and Aceh.
Both activities are free and will run from 10am to 6pm throughout the festival.
HANDS-ON WORKSHOPS AND STORYTELLING FOR FAMILIES
Those interested in learning something new together can take part in several family workshops.
At Ayuh Menari! A Zapin Dance Workshop for Families on Nov 7, parents and children can learn basic steps of the traditional zapin dance, including Singapore's Zapin Asyiik, and put together a short routine. No prior dance experience is required.
On Nov 8, Selamat Datang ke Rumah Kita will introduce children to Malay traditions through food, patterns and crafts, including making their own bunga rampai, a fragrant mixture of flowers and leaves.
Another workshop, Tales from the Nusantara: The Story of Pulau Ubin, will explore traditional tales about the island involving a frog, a pig and an elephant, followed by an animal-themed craft activity.
Workshop tickets range from S$12 to S$24 per parent-child pair, with additional charges for extra participants.
For those interested in history, the festival will also offer free talks on topics including Singapore's Malay royal past and the country's contributions to regional film and music.
A Teroka Bazaar will also take place on the MHC Lawn, featuring food, drinks and retail stalls from 3pm to 10pm daily.
The festival runs from Nov 6 to 8, from 10am to 10pm, at the Malay Heritage Centre in Kampong Gelam. Admission is free, with selected performances and workshops ticketed. More information and registration details are available on the Malay Heritage Centre's official website.