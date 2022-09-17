Text messaging is cool but we wish it had these other useful features too

The text-messaging app has always been the most-used app on my phone. It’s fun and efficient, and it’s often a quicker way to get a response than sending an email or making a phone call.

Yet, even as Apple delivered a slew of new text-messaging features in a software update this week — and as Google has made improvements to its Android Messenger app over the years, like adding colourful emojis — texting still leaves much to be desired.

Apple’s latest software system, iOS 16, which was released Monday, includes enhancements to its iMessage app. Texts can now be edited after they are sent to scrub out embarrassing typos; a message can also be retracted. Google’s Messages app for Android has tools that automatically generate responses to texts.

These changes help us sidestep awkward situations and save time, but they don’t address a larger societal problem: Texting is distracting, demanding and, at least at times, stressful.

The pros of text messaging can easily turn into cons. Since texting typically takes only a few seconds and is widely considered the most urgent, attention-grabbing form of digital communication, it’s difficult to set boundaries around texting with our colleagues and friends. Texting invites us to intrude on other people’s time.

“Where does your work end, and where does your personal life begin?” said Justin Santamaria, one of the iPhone engineers who developed the iMessage app more than a decade ago. “That’s something over the past three years everybody has struggled with, and it’s playing out on your home screen.”