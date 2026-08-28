New 1,000-seat theatre in Tanglin to be ready by 2030

Singapore’s arts scene will get a new performing arts theatre in Tanglin, which is expected to be completed by 2030.

The theatre will be a purpose-built 1,000-seat proscenium theatre – a traditional performance space framed by an architectural arch – located within the mixed-use development at the site of the former Tanglin Shopping Centre at 19 Tanglin Road.

The new development will also include retail, office, wellness and cultural spaces, as well as a contemporary art museum.

The theatre will be funded and built by Singapore-based real estate investor and developer Pacific Eagle Real Estate (PERE), with support from the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and the National Arts Council (NAC).

The announcement was made by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Education David Neo at the Patron of the Arts Awards 2026 on Thursday (Aug 27).