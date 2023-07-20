I tried using Threads for two weeks – here’s why Twitter is better for me

Positioned as an app “for sharing text updates and joining public conversations”, Mark Zuckerberg’s newest brainchild Threads was set to be a welcome alternative to Elon Musk’s Twitter.

Ever since he acquired the app for a record US$44 billion (S$58 billion), Musk has implemented a series of abrupt and drastic changes including temporarily limiting the number of tweets a user can see per day and Twitter Blue, a paid subscription that gives users a blue check mark and the ability to edit and make longer tweets, among other features.

As such, Threads came at an opportune time as users, including myself, were growing weary of Twitter’s unpredictability. According to its product page, Threads aims “to take what Instagram does best and expand that to text, creating a positive and creative space”. It also claims to “offer a new, separate space for real-time updates and public conversations”.

Thus, on Jul 5, I was among the 100 million sign-ups for Threads.

Now, about two weeks later, Threads has joined Bondee at a special place in my phone’s storage: Its recycle bin.

Don’t get me wrong. If you’re someone who has loved using Threads, more power to you. However, as someone who is chronically online, here are a few reasons why I’ve ditched Threads.

1. LACK OF REAL-TIME UPDATES

This was my biggest gripe with Threads. As someone who deals with entertainment news, I need to know the latest developments in my stories – unfounded or not.

“How many people are currently in the online queue for Taylor Swift’s concert tickets?”

“What did a fan give Pink at her concert that was so shocking?”

Twitter instantaneously gave me the answers to these basic questions with just a simple keyword search.

Let’s use a very recent pop culture event to demonstrate my point: Ariana Grande’s divorce.

Here’s what a Twitter search gives me.