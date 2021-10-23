Meet Noodle, the TikTok pug who decides what your day will be like

“The Japanese fried chicken you were going to order for lunch? Get the curry to dip it in. All those festive gourds? Buy them. That raise you deserve, but haven’t asked for yet? You totally deserve it. Ask for it.”

The TikTok video was played more than 10.9 million times by people who checked in to see if it was going to be a “bones” day (when Noodle rises) or “no bones” day (when Noodle gingerly plops back into his bed like someone who just hit the snooze button).

To be clear, this isn’t a story about a boneless dog. Noodle has bones.

But millions of people across the internet are using Graziano’s TikTok videos as a daily horoscope of sorts to see what kind of day they will have.

Think of Noodle as a four-legged mood ring.