TikTokMadeMeBuyIt: Why TikTok is becoming a hot place to sell all sorts of products

Ever since young Americans began their exodus from commercial television to streaming services and social media, advertisers have searched for the digital equivalent of home shopping channels, a place online where users might engage with ads rather than just quickly clicking past them.

Now, they think they are closer to finding this holy grail of marketing. Welcome to the holiday shopping season on TikTok, where retailers are present like never before, their authentic-seeming advertisements dropped in between dances, confessionals, comedy routines and makeovers.

Young men and women showcase shimmering American Eagle tops as pulsating music plays in videos designed to look as if they were filmed in the 1990s.

A woman in a unicorn onesie retrieves a specific brand of cookies at Target to the tune of Jingle Bell Rock. A home chef mixes and bakes cinnamon apple cakes from Walmart in 30 seconds, displaying a blue bag from the retailer.