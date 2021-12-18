Making a list? Checking it twice? Tips for out-of-practice gift givers

It has been two years since the holidays felt “normal,” and you’re determined to make them special.

You spend hours combing through your go-to department store, dodging Santa Clauses and unruly crowds to find the right gift. You open and close a dozen browser windows before adding that perfect item to your basket, sending a prayer to the internet gods that it arrives on time.

Then, the moment comes to hand over the carefully selected present, tastefully wrapped. But instead of squeals of joy, you’re met with an anticlimactic “Thank you.”

HOW SHOULD YOU RESPOND?

The average American consumer will spend US$694 (S$947) on gifts for others this year, according to Neil Saunders, managing director of retail at GlobalData. That’s up about 7 per cent compared with last year, when gift spending dipped 5.1 per cent because of the pandemic, which disrupted usual family gatherings during the holidays and caused severe Postal Service delays. Both the number of gifts that consumers plan to give and the number of people they’re shopping for this year are also higher than last year, he said.

With so many gifts changing hands this season, what could go wrong? Plenty, according to Maralee McKee, founder of the Etiquette School of America in Orlando, Florida, and Colin Cowie, a lifestyle expert who has worked with Oprah Winfrey and others during his 35-year career.

“I think that when gift giving goes wrong, the person hasn’t put enough thought into the gift,” McKee said.

No matter your role in exchanging gifts, there are many do's and don’ts. Here’s what you should know this season.

